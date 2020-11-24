Songbirds Foundation Launches First Ever Retro Holiday Benefit Auction

The Songbirds Foundation has an absolute treasure trove of wonderful retro items, donated guitars, and other cool stuff that they will be auctioning off this holiday season to raise money for their Guitars for Kids Program.

This event features over 100 groovy glorious gems, like a psychedelic fringe leather jacket, great classic vinyl, vintage concert posters and tickets, state-of-the-art reel to reel machines and other funky gear, and, of course, a jazzy mod orange television set that plugs into your cigarette lighter (what else could you want this holiday season).

And the Pièce de résistance, a beautiful 2017 Gibson Les Paul Tribute HP Goldtop that is autographed by guitar legends Joe Bonamassa, Robben Ford, Eric Gales, Andy Timmons, Greg Koch, Mark Lettieri, Andy Wood, and Joe Robinson.

Go to songbirdsfoundation.org/auction for a preview of the items. The auction launches on Tuesday, Dec., 1, 2020 and closes on Monday, Dec., 14, 2020.

All auction proceeds go towards our Guitars for Kids program. For every $100 raised, a child receives a guitar, 12 weeks of free lessons, and in-depth music therapy. So, while you are recovering from the Thanksgiving glut and preparing for the holiday season, take a minute to peruse our array of unique items featured in our first ever: Retro Holiday Benefit Auction.

In addition to the online auction, the Foundation is hosting a Free Facebook Live Doyle Dykes Holiday Special + Songbirds Big Announcement on Wednesday, Dec., 9, 2020 from 7:15 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. EST. Dykes, a legendary American guitarist, will share songs and stories from the Songbirds performance space.

And stay tuned for some exciting news regarding the Songbirds Performing Arts Center at 35 Station Street! Head to the Foundation’s Facebook page to join the event.

Giving Tuesday is Tuesday, Dec., 1, 2020. The Foundation has set a goal of $5,000 on Facebook, with an overall gift giving goal of $25,000 for the month of December, which will provide 250 kids with free guitars and music lessons for the year. Visit songbirdsfoundation.org/give to donate.

About Songbirds Foundation

The Songbirds Foundation shares the transformative experience of music across Tennessee by delivering educational programming, preserving music history, hosting enriching events, and providing concrete resources to emerging artists.

