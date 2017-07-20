Talented Tabs Tease Two Terrific Tracks

Tab Spencer's powerhouse lineup delivers two tasty tunes

Tab Spencer is set to release two new tracks in the upcoming weeks. The precise date and release party has yet to be announced but I was fortunate enough to get advance copies of the tracks over the weekend.

Yet again, the work exceeds already high expectations. Yet again, I wonder why a local artist isn’t already receiving national attention.

The two tracks are written by Garret Bordon who also contributes lead vocals and rhythm guitar. Bordon is joined by respected musician and frequent collaborator Jack Kirton on lead guitar, mandolin and backing vocals. Chris Williams provides violin and Patrick Himes plays the organ.

The tracks were recorded at various local and regional studios which, on the one hand, makes it difficult to offer kudos to any particular engineer or studio, but on the other hand the results suggest these fellows cherry-picked the best of the best each facility had to offer.

The quality of the recording is phenomenal. I don’t suppose I’ve ever made this point in an article before, but while there is obviously artistry to playing an instrument, writing a song or singing a tune, anyone who doesn’t think there’s just as much artistry to recording has no earthly idea how music works. No doubt the band member’s well-known engineering expertise came in to play, but everyone involved in putting this music to tape (or hard drive I suppose) deserves some serious praise.

“Man I Won’t Become” is the first track, opening with a rich, lush acoustic guitar complemented by a restrained, almost mournful mandolin. Indeed, the whole track has a sort of mournful quality.

Not quite brooding, the introspective lyrics are a sobering assessment of one’s place in life, the possibilities and the not-possibilities bookended by a Roger Waters-esque exploration of a son relating to a father who is no longer there. In that respect it is, among the sons of the world, a near universal theme and one that is explored thoughtfully. The placid acoustic tune is beautifully counterpointed by a moving electric guitar solo midway through.

While track one is marked by a relatively sparse acoustic arrangement driven by lyrics, track two is an absolute masterpiece of musical orchestration. The interplay of acoustic and electric, organ and violin, lead and backing vocals makes this a much more musically complex piece.

It is so artfully arranged and performed that on the first few listens I barely heard the lyrics at all; the vocals were just two more instruments in a song that is sonically enthralling. That being said, the lyrics are no less powerful than anything Bordon writes (and he is a hell of a writer,) it’s just that the craftsmanship of the music in this song is absolutely brilliant.

While the actual release is TBD, you can preview the songs now at tabspencer.bandcamp.com. Garret’s own talent is outstanding, but he also displays a knock for partnering with the right musicians. Bordon and Kirton are a formidable duo and have been for some time. The addition of Williams and Himes only helps to solidify this latest entry as some Tab Spencer’s best work to date.