That Sweet Old Time Fiddler's Music

The Great Old Time Southern Fiddlers’ Convention returns to the Lindsay Street Hall this weekend

Ninety years ago Chattanooga was the epicenter of one of the largest and most esteemed music competitions in the United States. It was the All Southern Championship (fiddlers’ convention) and at a time when the world was sepia toned, it drew the most talented instrumentalists and thousands upon thousands of spectators to the city.

The competition was a booming success for over a decade until the economic hardships of the Second World War brought it to an end and that would be the end of the story were it not for the efforts of two men in particular.

The first, Matt Downer, is a well-known figure in the local music scene. A phenomenally talented musician, an amateur musicologist, a devotee of all things to do with “old time” music and a hell of a guy, Matt revived the long-forgotten contest in 2010, dubbing it the Great Old Time Southern Fiddlers’ Convention. The revival was an instant hit and has continued to grow in popularity every year.

For all the credit Matt deserves in bringing back the competition, it might never have happened were it not for efforts of a second man, a fellow named Ken Parr.

“Of course I had always been a fan of the music but I had no idea of the history here in Chattanooga until Ken showed me a collection of articles from the mid-twenties he’d found from the Chattanooga Times and Chattanooga News,” Downer recounts. “There were competitions and festivals all over the country at the time but Chattanooga was the biggest of them all and it struck me as a shame that such a point of pride had been forgotten. I saw it as a rare opportunity to revive a bit of history.”

The modern event is as true to the original as possible. Competitors perform just as their predecessors did nearly a century ago.

“I think it speaks to the vitality and staying power of the music that ninety years later those songs are being performed just as they were back then,” says Downer.

“There is no other event like this anywhere. It is all old time music presented in an unfiltered, undiluted state," he explains. “No microphones, no amplification, just some of the best old time musicians from the Southeast coming together to whoop it up and celebrate old time music and our local heritage.”

The event, once held at the then newly finished Memorial Auditorium, calls Lindsay Street Hall home these days and this weekend, March 11th, marks the seventh annual return of the Great Old Time Southern Fiddlers’ Convention.

Located at 901 Lindsay Street, gates open at noon, performances begin at 1 p.m. and the contests kick off at 2 p.m.

Competitive categories include fiddle, banjo, stringband, dance, and traditional song (vocal). Cash prizes are awarded for first, second and third place in each competition.

Admission is $10 and children under six are free. For more information on either watching or competing, please visit oldchattanooga.com

Photo of Matt Downer by William Johnson