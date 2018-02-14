The Art Of The DJ: Turntables Whit a Twist

Aspiring Hip-Hop DJ's can learn from one of the best

Around the end of December I submitted a piece about the state of Hip-Hop in Chattanooga. Spoiler Alert: It’s going gangbusters, thanks to a new collaborative effort on the part of some rising stars and hardcore fans to not only redefine public perception of the genre, but to essentially build a grassroots support mechanism for novices and pros alike.

The results speak for themselves with higher profile gigs, broader audiences, and bigger and better opportunities. Not only is the work showing no signs of slowing down, it is, in fact, gaining momentum and the latest addition to the local roster of events is evidence of that.

The art of being a Hip-Hop DJ is, make no mistake, an art. Like so many other aspects of the musical performance, the uninitiated may not recognize the time, effort and skill that go in to putting on an effective and entertaining show.

From the dance floor, it looks easy. This is such an old trope in the entertainment business that it inspired the satirical tune “Money for Nothing” by Dire Straits. It always looks easy if you don’t understand exactly what’s gone in to it, what it took to get there in the first place.

Thanks to DJ D-WHIT, there is now a new resource available for aspiring DJs (and dancers) everywhere. It’s called “Turntable Whit a Twist,” hosted at Spot Athletic and Arts Venue located at 3210 Brainerd Road in the historic Olde Town Brainerd Arts District. On the first and third Tuesday of every month, DJs and dancers of all ages and genders are invited to participate in an open (and free) workshop from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

DJ D-Whit is on hand to provide guidance to DJs of all levels of experience including first-timers. All areas of DJing are addressed from basic skills to enhanced techniques, marketing and promotion. Beyond the educational aspect, the event is designed to promote networking and collaboration between artists.

During this time, dancers are invited to stretch, warm-up and socialize. Then, from 9-10:30 p.m., dancers take the floor as the artists practice the skills and techniques studied in the first half of the evening. This completely hands-on experience is offered free of charge. On the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, the event is limited to DJs only as lessons are offered for a nominal fee.

This model is similar to the one offered by Fiddler’s Anonymous in Redbank where free lessons are offered to interested musicians on Sundays culminating in an open jam session/pot luck while individual lessons are also offered for a small fee.

The fact that this sort of community-based instruction is spreading throughout the musical community is further evidence that the Chattanooga music scene continues to blossom in to one that rivals larger cities throughout the southeast. It’s a beautiful sign of the times.

Anyone interested in attending either the free DJ/Dance workshops or private lessons is invited to contact DJ D-Whit at djdwhit17@gmail.com or through the event’s page on Facebook (Turntables Whit a Twist).