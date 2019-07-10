The Real Bob Carty

A musician’s musician steps into the spotlight

Bob Carty, the man, the myth, the guy people call “Bobster”. Bob has been a fixture in Chattanooga music since always, and yet, unless you are part of that scene, his name may be unfamiliar. It certainly isn’t for lack of talent or entertainment value—in those respects he’s one of the best—but Bob is also something else besides talented and entertaining. He’s humble.

Bob is one of those people who form the backbone of any scene, working tirelessly out of the spotlight to help musicians and venues, and basically do much of the unrecognized heavy lifting that makes life easier for everyone else.

Did a piece of important equipment blow up? Call Bob.

Did some snotty out-of-towner back out on a gig at the last minute? Call Bob.

You need someone to flesh out your gig/album/bar mitzvah? Call Bob.

Whether it’s behind a microphone, soundboard, computer, or you just need a little encouragement or impromptu therapy for your career, if there’s something that needs doing in the scene, count on Bob to be at the head of the line to lend a helping hand.

He isn’t the only one, but he is one of the best examples of the unsung heroes of any scene who are more dedicated to elevating everyone than to promoting themselves. You won’t find a list of charitable events and fundraisers he’s contributed to on his musical résumé, but I can tell you, because I know, the list is extensive.

In short, everyone who attends a play sees the leading man delivering his soliloquy at center stage, but is too often less aware of the other guy who built the sets, designed the lighting, sold the tickets, and understudied every single part in order to fill in when needed, often with a greater performance than the actor they’re covering for. Bob is that guy, and just a hell of a person in any respect.

Active with the Soundcorps Sidewalk Stages project, Bob has notably appeared as a special guest on albums by Destiny Surreal and Derrtie Sanchez, the latter of whom is currently producing Bob’s latest album, Trouble From Out of State, scheduled for release this October. Best described as a singer/songwriter with keen observational skills and a sense of humor, the truth is there are few musical genres he hasn’t mastered and any and all may be on display at any particular venues including the upcoming appearance at one of the area’s most venerated proving grounds, The Office.

The gig, slated for this Friday, will be Carty’s first downtown late night show in thirteen years and will feature a marathon of four full sets including favorite covers, sing-alongs, audience participation tunes, and originals, including the single “Broken Toys”, which was simultaneously number one on Reverbnation.com and Number1Music.com.

Too often, tremendous talent slips under the radar because guys like Carty are so dedicated to music, they put pretty much everyone else ahead of themselves and it’s up to the loudmouths like me to draw some attention to the quiet ones like Bob.

Consider yourselves on notice, one of the most fun and entertaining feel-good shows you can see around town is happening this Friday night at The Office.