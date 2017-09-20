The Show Must Go On

Guitarist David Francisco refuses to let life compromise his music

A recurring theme in a number of pieces I’ve written for The Pulse over the years concerns what seems to be a rising tide of performers who complain endlessly about their lack of instant money, adulation and respect and the nagging fear that my derision for those complaints may be driven by “grumpy old man” syndrome.

Perhaps I am relegated to yelling, “Get off my lawn,” but every time I hear some band that’s been together for a year playing to “packed houses” of 30 or 40 people insisting that they should be making $1,500 a night while the club owner kisses their ass and the audience shower them with gratitude for deigning to appear, all I can think is, “What the hell is wrong with you?”

If there is one true thing I know about artists, and by that I mean musicians, writers, poets, actors, painters, sculptors and the rest of the lot the new generation insists on referring to as “creatives”( I hate that term) it’s that the best of them create because they have a basic need to do so.

All the other trappings of success would be nice, but with or without them, the artist continues to create because they have to, it’s what they are built for, and not creating would be misery. An artist’s purpose is to create art, the rest of it be damned, and I can think of no better example of that this week than David Francisco.

A genuine up-and-comer in the Nashville scene, David was riding his bike home from the Blackbird Academy in Nashville in April of 2016 when he was struck by a distracted driver. The resulting severe injuries to his spine were such that doctors told him he would most likely never walk again. At just 24, it appeared his career was over.

After a year of intense, painful rehabilitation David wrote a new song, walked out on stage and performed it to a packed house and standing ovation at the third annual Pensado Awards.

Artists create because that is what they do, because that is what they have to do, as much as breathing, eating and sleeping, and the drive to create motivated a young man who was never supposed to walk again to do exactly that a year later and share his creation.

Mind you, he still suffers a degree of paralysis, his recovery isn’t complete and may never be, but his urge and ability to create remains untouched.

Bike/Walk of Chattanooga is co-hosting an event at The Camp House this Saturday to tell David’s story. The event will feature a documentary film on his experience as well as a live concert with the overall aim being to raise awareness about the dangers of texting and driving.

While David has been compared to Ben Rector, John Mayer and John Legend, I personally find a striking similarity between his work and that of Damien Rice.

Whoever he may be compared to, what is certain is that David is a phenomenal talent vocally, his guitar work is extraordinary and his songwriting ability is second to none.

In an industry that is all too often rocked by tragedy, David’s strength, courage, drive and determination are nothing short of inspirational and his message is on point. Tickets are available now through The Camp House for what is destined to be a watershed event for everyone who attends.

David Francisco Benefit

Saturday, 8 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 702-8081

thecamphouse.com