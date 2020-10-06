The Signal Reopens This Friday With Whitey Morgan

Thanks to the support of the Chattanooga community, The Signal is reopening this Friday, October 9th! After being closed for the last 6 months, they have announced a fall concert calendar featuring national, regional, and local bands.

These events may function differently than The Signal you last remember. However, the unique live experiences will always be just as incredible.

The concert and event safety plans will follow local, state, and federal guidelines around COVID safety which may include masks, social distancing, reduced capacity, and increased sanitation & cleanliness measures.

Details on these plans & requirements can be viewed on The Signal’s website here: thesignaltn.com/faqs/. Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.

Come and enjoy some LIVE MUSIC & support local business. Tickets & additional info are available here: thesignaltn.com/tickets/.

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED:

•Oct. 9th: Whitey Morgan (acoustic) w/ Ben Jarrell

•Oct. 16th: Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute (Early) / Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute (Late)

•Oct. 18th: Lost Dog Street Band w/ Matt Heckler

•Oct. 30th: Strung Like A Horse - Record Release Party

•Nov. 14th: 10,000 Days - A TOOL Tribute

•Dec. 5th: BeBe le Strange - A Heart Tribute

