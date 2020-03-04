Tugging On Your Guitar’s Heart Strings

Multifaceted fundraiser benefits a multitalented lady

“There is one thing I have learned about the scene here in Chattanooga over the last two decades; we look out for each other…”

I’ve sat here contemplating those words for a bit now, and I have to say the fellow who said them really knew what he was talking about. I couldn’t say it better myself, in no small part because I’m the one who said them the first time around.

I lifted the line from a write-up I did a few years back for a benefit show that was held on behalf of a local artist who was just beginning a battle with cancer. I’m happy to report that she beat the disease and the benefit raised enough money to sustain her through an unimaginably difficult time.

Today I find myself in the bittersweet position of writing a similar article. Bitter, because of the circumstances that have made a benefit necessary, and sweet because the outpouring of love and support in this instance reaffirms that long-ago quote as a “Great Truth”. The artistic community in our fair city is more family than community, and we do indeed look out for one another.

I’d be hard pressed to name a better-known figure in the scene than Amy Nelson. If you don’t know her, you know someone who does (and ought to take the time to say hello yourself.) Her contributions to music, art, and culture here are voluminous. Hundreds of folks have their own, “How I met Amy” story. For myself, I first met Amy when we were instructors at the inaugural Chattanooga Girl’s Rock Camp, some of the most grueling fun I’ve ever had.

Being a close and intense environment, you get to know your co-worker quickly. Amy turned out to be one of the sweetest, toughest, kindest, smartest, no-nonsense individuals I have ever met.

Being locked in a small room with five pre-teens and loud instruments is somewhat less serene than holding a metal garbage can over your head while someone strikes it vigorously with a ball-peen hammer, but she was a model of patience, understanding, and dedication and I consider it an honor to this day that I got to work with her to train up our girls from complete novices to rock stars in the space of a week.

In short, I learned what so many other people already knew, that there is a great deal to respect, admire, and love about Amy Nelson.

Already a cancer survivor, Amy recently had to undergo emergency aortic repair. Yup, having kicked cancer’s ass, the universe decided to throw open heart surgery in for good measure, but when I called Amy tough, that wasn’t a thoughtless adjective.

She is easily one of the rock solid toughest people I have ever met. She came through the surgery and is on a long road to recovery now and if you know nothing else about medicine in this country, you know that it is expensive, devastatingly so.

This Saturday, Exile Off Main Street is hosting the Straight from the Heart benefit party for Amy and the list of contributing artists and musicians is exhaustive. Opening at noon, the benefit will offer original pieces, prints, jewelry and more from local artists including Alecia Vera Buckles Thomas Foote, Heather Lacy, Jamie Jameson, Megan Foster, Morgan Oostra, Meri Wright, Carrie Warren, Jackie Blue, Kathleen Vlodek, Barrot Rendelman, Emily Compton, and Travis Knight.

Performing musicians include Sammy David, Lewis and Clark, Matthew Bohannon, Changers, Dalahäst, Lillian, Possible Side Effects, One Timers, Ghetto Blasters, Rosey Grier, Mixed Signals, and Tourist Trap.

Food will be provided by Sluggo’s Vegan Cafe, treats from Sweet Briar Vegan, and Ourluck Print will be doing screen-printing on site (bring your own or purchase one there).

The event will run until 7 p.m. and all proceeds go directly to benefit Amy. There is no admission, but the suggested donation is $10 to $15. Or more, if your wallet supports it.

Folks, I tend to be a cheerleader for the scene, my enthusiasm is no secret, and it is moments like this that illustrate better than anything else why that is.

Chattanooga’s artists of all streets really are family. This Saturday please consider coming to the reunion.