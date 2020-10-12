Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival Comes To North Georgia

It’s almost time to catch the vibes!

Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival is happening on October 16-17 at Cherokee Farms in LaFayette, Georgia. What started in 2019 as a small music festival in Trenton, Georgia has blossomed into a large two-day event on a 250-acre fairground.

Co-founders Nathaniel McDaniel and Adam Gann created Valley Vibes to support the local art community. It’s the only music festival in the Tennessee Valley focused solely on local talent and it will also be the ONLY music festival to happen in the Tennessee Valley in 2020.

This year’s festival features performances from 32 local artists such as Strung Like A Horse, Milele Roots, Behold the Brave, and The Afternooners. We will also have more than a dozen local arts and crafts vendors on site as well as food vendors.

In addition to art, we will host an Ultimate Extreme Wrestling Championship match and other wrestling matches. To cap each night off, local producer RE:SEND will host a dance party for our guests. The cherry on top is our costume contest . Three winners will be selected to win a prize for best costume.

It’s going to be a wild weekend at Cherokee Farms! The local art community needs your help now more than ever.

Get more information at ValleyVibes2020.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/valleyvibesmusicfestival

