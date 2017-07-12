Warner MC and The Predicament headline Dumpy’s this Friday

Several months ago I wrote about the return of the Chattaboogie Sessions, a locally produced show that focused on musicians from the area, featuring interviews, impromptu performances and archived material.

One of the earliest episodes spotlighted the very talented, albeit somewhat hirsute, Warner MC of Microdahts/Mdahts fame. In that episode, Warner discussed his solo career, poetry, long running feud with Eroc R. (who still owes him $17) and a very special upcoming project.

The project is finally about to see the light of day as material from the upcoming EP You’re a Good Dude, Warner MC gets a big reveal at Dumpy’s, the home bar of the Ocoee river rats this Friday night at 9 p.m

Dumpy’s, it should be noted, is rapidly becoming one of the hotter music venues in the area as this summer has seen a continuing rotation of Chattanooga favorites making the trip up Highway 64 to the charmingly barnlike venue.

Warner will be partnering up with DJ SKiNNYiLL , who will lay down a short set of high-energy, jammy hip-hop grooves before being joined on stage by freshly minted supergroup The Predicament. Featuring Jon Wimpee on guitar, Danimal Pinson on bass, Cory French on keyboards and Hunter White on drums. The Predicament is a powerhouse of local talent guaranteed to blow the roof off the place.

The mix of styles and backgrounds within the band is impressive enough, but pairing that with the swaggering, humorous and poignant hip-hop style of Warner is the musical equivalent of dipping chocolate in peanut butter. You just don’t know how good it is until you try it.

Speaking of foodstuffs, Digital Butter is coming out of retirement for this show. The highly regarded group hasn’t played original music together since Riverbend 2013 making this an even more momentous event, so much so that Warner has publicly likened it to musical Viagra (at least from his point of view.)

The trio of SKiNNYiLL, Bexy and Hunter was hugely and rapidly successful before going on hiatus to pursue other projects and the fact that they’ve decided to regroup for this show is just another sign that it’s going to be an intense, memorable evening.

The Fridge is a late addition to the bill, featuring the talents of the brothers French and Mister White to produce some “chill, groovy electro tunes.”

Finally, Warner has promised the appearance of some special guests and while he isn’t giving up any details, it is this writer’s opinion that at least one of those special guests will be a certain failed hairdresser whose talent on the mic is undeniable (and largely attributable to Warner, according to Warner.)

Call it a family reunion, a musical orgy for your ears, or just the best damn party anywhere this weekend. Dumpy’s at 1110 US 64 in Ocoee is the place to be Friday night.

There will be free camping on site and cheap camping nearby, giving it just the right dash of Roots Fest to make it the “can’t miss” event of the summer.