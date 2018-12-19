2018 Ends With A Musical Feast

2018 is going out with a bang as a host of worthy events vie for your dollars and your attention. The town wants to entertain you; let it.

This Friday, Jimmy Dormire presents a free show courtesy of Wanderlinger Brewing Company. Saturday, Genki Genki Panic gets it on with the Ghettoblasters at Barley. That same night, the always vivacious Strung Like a Horse celebrates all things festive at JJ’s Bohemia.

On Christmas Day (yeah, really), it’s the War on Xmas with Pinkie’s feats of pain, burlesque, comedy, Alex Volz, Pinecone and Praymantha.

Dec. 30th is return of the annual Molly Jolly Christmas (après Christmas) show with the Molly Maguires, Wolfhounds, and Tri-Selkie. It’s a free show, but attendees are asked to bring a donation of old clothes, socks and blankets for the community kitchen.

New Year’s Eve is on fire. Wanderlinger Brewing presents Psychedelic Ball, Danimal Planet, the Fridge, E-Roc, and Mize Well. Honest Pint will be offering up “The Best New Years Ever” with Psychic Dungeon, Superbody, Kindora, and Hawkeye Tenderheart. Free champagne at midnight and party favors at the door.

As always, friends, eat, drink and be merry, but play it smart, play it safe. Designated drivers, Uber, Lyft…whatever option you choose, 2019 is almost here, let’s make sure we all get there together.