Celebrating 25 years of The California Guitar Trio at Songbirds

Songbirds Guitar Museum is finally open, and they’re making new waves in the Chattanooga music scene by bringing a variety of world-renowned musicians to the city. This week’s show is going to be no exception. California Guitar Trio, a skillfully-talented group who has worldwide recognition, will be celebrating 25 years of performing together with a show at Songbirds at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

California Guitar Trio, formed in none other than Los Angeles, first met in 1987 after enrolling in Robert Fripp’s Guitar Craft Course. They didn’t establish themselves as a trio until 1991, but they’ve left a huge impact on the world of both acoustic and electric guitars through the release of 15 albums, which have been streamed more than 59 million times on Pandora.

The distinctive style of California Guitar Trio transcends almost every genre; they’ve performed tunes of The Beatles, Queen, Pink Floyd; even Bach and Beethoven. In addition, their music is recognized worldwide; it has been played on both the Space Shuttle Endeavor and during Olympics coverage.

The trio strives to provide an exciting and engulfing concert experience by incorporating humor and stories into their performances to make guests feel like part of the music, making California Guitar Trio’s 25th Anniversary show at Songbirds one you won’t soon forget.

California Guitar Trio

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station Street

(423) 531-2473

songbirdsguitars.com