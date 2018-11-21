A “Tryptophantastic” Holiday Show

Thanksgiving is upon us and you know what that means, right?

Most people view Thanksgiving as a family holiday, a time to be around the people that you love. This is a valid point of view, but for the rest of us out there, Thanksgiving is a day off of work to let loose.

That’s why JJ’s Bohemia would like to invite you to its annual Thanksgiving Jam with Killakeyz, where people who love rock and jamming out can enjoy the season in their own way.

JJ’s is known for their holiday jam sessions and this year is no exception. Regarded as a “safe space” for people who enjoy good music and good times, JJ’s has been providing a haven for the nightlife in Chattanooga since 2006.

Since then the nightlife scene in this city has boomed and a large part of that is due to the consistent line up of the venue.

So instead of sitting down and passing out from the tryptophan in your dark meat, head on down to JJ’s and get ready to party. The Thanksgiving Jam will take place this Thursday, naturally. For more information on the show call (423) 266-1400 or visit jjsbohemia.com.

Gobble gobble everybody, and be sure to save room for the dessert.