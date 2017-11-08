A Benefit For Misty Ogle

A benefit for local artist Misty Ogle

There is an awful lot going on in the music scene in the upcoming week, but this time around I’d like to tell you about something non-musical.

Back on October 5th, local artist and friend-to-all Misty Ogle was diagnosed with breast cancer. Well known and loved throughout the scene, Misty is facing this trial with the gentle strength that is her hallmark.

In order to help cover the substantial medical expenses, a silent art auction of Misty’s work is being held on Saturday, November 11th from 6 to 9 p.m. at Village Plaza in Riverview at the former Blanche’s Turn location. The address is 1150 Hixson Pike, Suite E.

There will wine, refreshments and art, along with the friendship, love and support for which our artistic community is known.

I have said it many times before, but if there is one thing I have learned about the scene here in Chattanooga over the last two decades, it is that we look out for each other so stop by, spend some money and more importantly, spend some time with one of Chattanooga’s own