Kofi Mawuko: A celebration of genres

Chattanooga has a blend of what seems like a hundred different musical genres, from americana, pop and punk to bluegrass, metal and rock, we can never experience enough diversity of music.

And with new live music venues popping up around town almost daily, whether it’s strictly a music venue or your local bar, Chattanooga is never light on good music.

Our constant rise of bands and solo acts shows just how dense our music scene is, but leave it to Tremont Tavern to host an eclectic collection of sounds like no other as this Saturday evening from nine to midnight, Tremont will play host to Kofi Mawuko as he performs live.

A Ghana, West Africa native, Kofi originally began performing across Europe, Africa, Cuba and Russia with Kyirem Children’s Cultural Performing Troupe at just ten years old before moving to the United States later in life to expand on his talent in percussion.

Thriving in jazz, blues, hip-hop, funk, rock and roll, techno and bluegrass throughout the Southeast, Mawoku is a traveled mashup of all Chattanooga could hope to hear.

Mawoku’s expertise in percussion has allowed him to be an opening act for international artists such as Ladysmith Black Mbazo, Ruben Studdard of American Idol fame, and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Don’t miss what is sure to be a spectacular show at the Tremont Tavern this Saturday, and something you’ll want to tell your co-workers about come Monday morning.