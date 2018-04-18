A collusion of Talent at JJ's Bohemia this Friday

Ya, mon! This Friday, JJ’s Bohemia is the place to be for all things chill as Milele Roots presents and evening of Reggae, Dub, Ska, Electronica and more.

Milele will be joined by local music god Danimal Pinson with a musical midnight snack provided by The Fridge.

JJ’s has long been recognized as the hottest, funkiest little music venue around, but this particular lineup on this particular night promises to be legendary.

No half-baked show, the collusion of talent (Yes collusion! Yes collusion!) is set to blaze as the ghost of Bob Marley nods and smiles