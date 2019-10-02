A Dozen Successes: 3 Sisters Returns

Kick off the Fall season by heading over to Ross’s Landing this weekend for 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival on Friday and Saturday. Twelve bands are coming together for two days to celebrate the bluegrass history and culture of Tennessee (and beyond).

The festival is in its twelfth year and bound to be as successful as the last eleven. In fact, the festival is now recognized as a premier event in its field. In 2017, American Country magazine named 3 Sisters as one of the top five bluegrass festivals in the country.

People come from all corners of the nation to enjoy bluegrass in the Scenic City. The experience is unlike any other in many ways, not least that it’s totally free.

The best way to enjoy the concert is to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on in the open field for the audience. Don’t forget your sunblock, bug spray, and whatever you need to be comfortable in our (very) summery Tennessee autumn.

A wide variety of vendors will be there selling local food, beer, and wine, really tying in the hometown atmosphere. Bring out your inner desire to have been there for Woodstock and experience this southern festival with your friends and family.