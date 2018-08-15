A fond farewell to Shahkim, Lord Subliminal

Shahkim has gone by many names since I first met him in 2006.

More significantly, his music has gone through many stages in that time, from the young overtly political rap of a decade ago to a grittier, meaner “gangsta” era, and ultimately arriving at a place that is far more worldly and spiritual with his most excellent release of the song and video, “Sage and Sorcerer”.

At every step of the way his work has been marked by diligence, supreme effort and commitment to his craft which is why it’s on a slightly sad note that we announce his “going away concert” on Wednesday, Aug. 29th at JJ’s Bohemia.

Shah is headed west, the Pacific North West to be precise, to further his holistic studies and explore the metaphysical aspects of his music in Oregon.

The Other Brothers (BJ Hightower, Joe dill, Tony Mraz, Karliss Lyttle and GG Walin) will be performing that evening along with Shah.

The show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and will be as much a family reunion as a concert and farewell party for one of the Chattanooga music scene’s iconic players.