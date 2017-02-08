A Full Music Calendar

There’s always something interesting to do in Chatt-town

Here we go again kids, with another week or two of fantastic music in the Scenic City, if you can’t find something to tickle your fancy, it may be time for a cranio-rectal extraction.

As mentioned last week, PLVNET and Sam Killed the Bear are bringing it to Mayo’s this Friday night. Saturday is going to be a very busy day with the lovely Courtney Holder at La Fiesta in Hixson (La Fiesta has been doing their due diligence with music lately, kudos!)

Resurrection Mary (aka the wonderful Kilgores) will be playing their extensive collection of tunes at Full Moon American Burger and Bar at seven that evening.

The retro-punk, hardass Clash in Chattanooga show is at Ziggy’s at eight and Genki Genki Panic’s latest EP, “The Litanies of Surf” (which I would SURE like to hear sometime, cough cough) will be released at JJ’s at nine on Saturday evening in a show that features GGP, The Breaknecks, and the always vivacious Sparky the Dog.

Liz Cooper & the Stampede are having a three-way with Parker Hodges and Okinawa at JJ’s Bohemia Sunday evening at 8 p.m.

My personal pick of the week happens Tuesday at Honest Pint with the return of the Dead Deads, one of the hottest and most rapidly rising acts in the region.

Friday the 17th is the long awaited album release party for Porkchop Holder/MPH at JJ’s Bohemia and Sunday the 19th join Ashley and the Xs, Heatherly and Get Hot or Go Home at Mellow Mushroom downtown for a concert to benefit the second annual Chattanooga Girls Rock project, a worthy cause indeed.