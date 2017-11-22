A Local Outlaw Comes Back Home

Local outlaw Peewee Moore comes back home

This Saturday make sure you come out to the Revelry Room and hear award-winning and highly acclaimed outlaw country singer/songwriter Peewee Moore.

Peewee’s roots run throughout our town as he was born on the outskirts of Chattanooga and started his music career right here as he played lead guitar back in the day for Chattanooga’s country music patron saint, Roger Alan Wade. Following his time with Roger, and with his first band The Tennessee Rounders, Peewee was able to cut his mold as a hard country, honky-tonking Outlaw.

He has spent years making a name for himself as an accomplished picker, and songwriter throughout the Southeast. Touring over 45,000 miles a year doing over two hundred one-night stands at honky-tonks, dance halls, festivals, and theaters.

Peewee is clearly a student of classic country as he has cleverly figured out how to move the classic sound of the late ’60s to the mid ’70s into his music today, while also keeping the music passionately relevant.

Peewee’s performance Saturday night will delight your ears, as his guitar skills send your mind flying through a harmonizing chord flow, while his vocals reach their sweet spot, creating his Outlaw charm.

Peewee Moore

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

(423) 521-2929

www.revelryroom.co