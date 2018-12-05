Thollem McDonas is a man of many titles

When people ask me what I do, I tend to give the same answer; “I’m a writer and editor.” But one man with so many titles he couldn’t possibly list them in a casual conversation is Thollem McDonas.

“A perpetually traveling pianist, keyboardist, composer, improviser, singer-songwriter, activist, author and teacher,” McDonas is a wearer of many hats, a man of many talents and titles. See him perform live this Thursday at Barking Legs with what will surely be a show of many wonders.

Thollem will perform two musical sets and an artist talkback in your single admission price, making for not only an enjoyable evening of musical frivolity by “an intense and virtuoistic keyboardist” (according to TimeOut New York) but also an educational conversation on Thollem’s wide array of musical abilities and the journey that has brought him here to Chattanooga.

One set will feature “Electric Confluence,” which combines naturally-occurring sounds with the “myriad of culture that exist on this continent” with another featuring a set of solo piano improvisations on Barking Legs’ gorgeous Steinway grand piano.

The show starts at 7:30 and this incredible event is only $10 at the door.