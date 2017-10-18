A match made in harmonic heaven

When I was young, I never could harmonize with the rest of my church when singing gospel hymns. I later found out that singing was much easier and far more exciting when I had a few drinks in me, but the opportunities to translate this alcohol-infused confidence to gospel settings were few and far between.

Luckily, the First Christian Church of Chattanooga sees the opportunity I never had, hosting a monthly “Beer and Hymns” event at OddStory Brewing Company this coming Monday. As the name indicates, the church invites gospel lovers alike to congregate the stools of OddStory Brewing Co., drinking beer and singing hymns to their hearts' content.

A keyboardist will be present to accompany the songs of praise, taking requests ranging throughout the gospel spectrum. Craft-brewed beers on tap might prompt a few rounds of “Hallelujah,” while house-made flatbreads and soft pretzels will inevitably spark at least one requested “Thank You, Lord!”

Free parking will be available across the street of OddStory, and child-care services are available up the hill at First Christian Church upon reservation. To join in on the unique opportunity of fellowship, please make reservations directly by contacting senior minister Brandon Gilvin at brandon@firstchristian-chat.com

You don’t want to miss out on this monthly opportunity of singing, praise, and beer! For more information, contact the First Christian Church of Chattanooga.

Beer and Hymns

Monday, 6 p.m.

OddStory Brewing Company

336 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 682-7690

www.oddstorybrewing.co