A Night Of Tributes For Bowie & Blondie

A night of tributes for David Bowie and Blondie this Friday

If cruising about town ogling Christmas lights and being immersed in holiday music isn’t your jam, then get out to the Revelry Room this Friday for a night of tribute. Tribute bands, that is. Particularly the bands of Diamond Dogs and Kung Fu Girls.

Think of it as a remedy to the seasonal oddity that is the madness of last minute holiday shopping. A show to take you back when music was about experiencing the surreal and the sensual. Two words that are synonymous with the music of the great David Bowie.

Diamond Dogs will return you to that time in celebration of David Bowie’s greatest hits. The group is no stranger to the Revelry Room and this time around Diamond Dogs will have Kung Fu Girls: A Blondie Tribute band setting the stage for a night of rocking fun.

Christmas is a holiday mixed with equal parts hope and embracing fond memories. What better way to get into that spirit than with a glorious night of tribute music to get those nostalgic juices flowing before Christmas Eve.

Door time is 8 p.m., it is an 18 and up show, tickets are just $10 for both bands and you can purchase them at revelryroom.co or at the door.

Diamond Dogs: A David Bowie Tribute with Kung Fu Girls: A Blondie Tribute

Friday, 9 p.m.

The Revelry Room

41 Station St.

(423) 521-2929

revelryroom.co