A Night You Will Remember

What’s better than burgers, beer, and your favorite local musicians? I’ll answer for you—nothing, because they’re all going to be in the same place. And yes, you read that correctly.

If you’re a Chattanooga local, chances are you have been to Tremont Tavern at least once. Their laid-back atmosphere makes it the perfect place for you to relax, order the best burger in town, and listen to music. Tremont is always bustling with families, young beer connoisseurs, and businesspeople alike. If you’re looking for the place where every distinctive personality fits in, look no further.

All of these factors make Tremont Tavern the ideal place to hold an event with the best singer/songwriters in our local area.

This Saturday at 9 p.m. Tremont is hosting their newest event, A Night to Remember: Songs in the Round. The featured performers are Amber Fults, Jordan Hallquist, Ryan Oyer, Danimal Planet, Paper Mache, Tiffany Taylor, Butch Ross, and Megan Howard.

If you’ve been meaning to support our local music scene, this is your chance. Each of these artists has an electric stage presence and an original sound. Make sure you get to Tremont early because this is bound to be the most popular live music event this Saturday. I’ll see you all at A Night to Remember.