A quick rundown on upcoming shows (and more)

There’s a lot of exciting stuff coming up in April in the Scenic City. First up on the list is a performance this Friday, April 7th at J.J.’s Bohemia featuring Aaron Lee Tasjan with Heatherly and Magic Birds. The show starts at 10 p.m.

Nashville based Tasjan, whose single “Florida Man” was featured in Rolling Stone in 2015, cites Guy Clark and John Prine as influences while singer/songwriter Heatherly and Americana duo Magic Birds are already well-known to Chattanooga locals. It will make for an outstanding night of acoustic goodness.

Dead Testaments whose latest EP was reviewed in The Pulse a few weeks ago has announced April 30th as the release date for that impressive new entry. There is not show scheduled as yet, but critical reception and eager fans inspired the band to make the EP available asap.

Elk Milk is likewise releasing a new EP May 20th. More details on that to follow.

The much-loved Chattanooga Film Festival’s opening night is Thursday, April 6th at the Tennessee Aquariums IMAX Theater. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and the opening night film, Dave Made a Maze (reviewed in this issue), will be presented at 7:45 p.m. followed by Puckett’s annual “I’m Ok, You’re Ok” karaoke party at 9:30 p.m.