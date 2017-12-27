A raspy, rockin’ New Year's Weekend kick off with Cranford Hollow

It seems like any time I ask a friend where they’re going tonight, the answer is Clyde’s. Meet me for a drink? Clyde’s. Wanna see some live music? Clyde’s.

It’s become a staple of young Chattanoogans, the place to head when they’re looking for a great time and even better food and beer. This Friday won’t be any different as the band Clyde’s is hosting is phenomenal in their own right, but seem like a band that pairs perfectly with a good brew.

Cranford Hollow has the raspy vocals of rock and roll dreams and smooth, chill lyrics that will have you clamoring for more. Categorized on their website as “psychedelic lowcountry rock” it’s certainly a sound you won’t soon forget. They hail from Hilton Head, bringing some South Carolinian twang with them and in songs like “Bury it Down,” it’s evident you won’t be able to keep your toes from tappin’.

Scour their music on SoundCloud to find your favorites prior to the show. This writer’s favorite has to be “Long Shadows.” It has a Kings of Leon feel, like much of their album, but with a lowcountry kick that makes it all their own. Don’t miss them!

Cranford Hollow

Friday, 10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com