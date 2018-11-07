McKinley James Is A Rockabilly Prodigy

When I was sixteen, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I think that is a pretty common feeling that most high schoolers feel at that point in their life. You are just trying to figure out who you are and what you’re good at.

McKinley James is not like most high schoolers. His father, Jason Smay, was a drummer for such bands as Los Straitjackets and the JD McPherson Band and McKinley spent his youth surrounded by music and began his training on the organ at age 7. However, it didn’t take long for him to realize that his true passion was playing the guitar.

Since his infatuation with the guitar began, McKinley James has skyrocketed into becoming one of the best young rockabilly musicians in America. He began playing his unique music at local clubs in Rochester, New York and since then, his career has taken off like a jet plane.

His extraordinary talent and unmistakable style has also paved the road towards his first EP, titled Live in Nashville, which was released in October of 2016. Snag a chance to see this young star playing at Tremont Tavern this Friday at 9 p.m.

For more information on the event visit mckinleyjames.com