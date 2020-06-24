A Soulful Hour of Music Planned for Virtual Nightfall This Friday

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived summertime music series, will continue its 33rd season with a virtual show this Friday, June 26, featuring a 20-minute opening set by the local Nubreed Band and a 40-minute headline show by “sacred steel” player Roosevelt Collier.

Recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain, the show will be streamed from 7:00-8:00pm on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual June 26 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Chattanooga party band, Nubreed Band, led by well-known bassist Reggie Moss, will open the show at 7pm with a set of funky favorites. This high-energy band has been entertaining with its R&B, blues and soul hits for over 11 years, and was formerly known as the NuMac Band.

Headlining the show will be Detroit pedal and lap steel guitar ace Roosevelt Collier, affectionately known as “The Dr.” Brought up in the House of God Church in Perrine, Florida, Roosevelt built his “sacred steel” guitar prowess alongside his uncles and cousins in The Lee Boys, known for their spirited, soul-shaking live performances.

On his own, Collier’s become a sought-after talent both on record and on stage; at festivals, he is a regular “Artist at Large,” performing alongside musical luminaries in the fields of rock, blues and pop, including the Allman Brothers, The String Cheese Incident, Buddy Guy, Umphrey’s McGee, Los Lobos, Robert Randolph, the Tedeschi-Trucks Band, and the Del McCoury Band.

Collier recently released his solo debut, Exit 16, on GroundUP Music. It’s a potent mix of blues, gospel, rock and, in his words, “dirty funk swampy grime,” as overseen by producer and bandmate Michael League from the Grammy-winning Snarky Puppy.

Tune in during the live Nightfall webcast at 7pm each week to also participate in a Nightfall trivia question between sets for a chance to win some Nightfall prizes such as a commemorative t-shirt, sponsor swag, a case of Mich Ultra and hand sanitizer from Lass & Lion!

Virtual shows will continue each Friday night at 7pm in June and likely July. Organizers are hopeful that there may be some live shows possible late in the season for potential August or September shows.

Look for the latest news about Nightfall and opportunities to celebrate its long history of great music through nightfallchattanooga.com.