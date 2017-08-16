A “Spinning Conversation” with Trey Forbes

Local artist and entertainer Trey Forbes has released a new collection of original tunes called Spinning Conversations, and the twelve track CD is chock full of some exceptionally well done and heartfelt music.

Along with guitarists Bob Chuckrow and Tom Cramer, Forbes has created an album that is part singer/songwriter and part straight forward rock and roll.

Trey is a spiritual man, embracing the truth found in all of the world’s philosophy and he brings that sensibility to the very sweet and touching lyrics he has written. That being said, this isn’t written as a “spiritual” album inasmuch as the songs aren’t specifically touting one belief or another.

Rather, this is music composed by a man whose kind and gentle philosophy informs his observations and the result is kind and gentle music that celebrates all that is good in humanity. It is positive, uplifting, and utterly without dogma.

In fact, though I have described him as a spiritual man, I defy anyone to label his philosophy as presented in the music beyond terms like light, love and goodness.

It’s a refreshing change to the often cynical fare artists are wont to produce and personally, if you’re having a rotten day, this is precisely the sort of thing to turn it around. Trey’s music can be heard at treyforbes.com and the new album is available through most streaming and download music services.

Moreover, you can catch Trey picking down on Walnut Street Bridge and pick up a copy personally for a donation of a few dollars. It’s worth every cent and meeting the man in person is worth considerably more so stop by and give a listen.