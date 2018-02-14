Natti Love Joys present a toe-tappin', booty shakin' ruckus at Frequency Arts

Most musicians claim their shows will be “entertaining,” or “a good time,” but this Saturday, Frequency Arts is hosting a band that promises much more. Natti Love Joys, a Tennessee-based reggae band, guarantees that their concert this Saturday will be a “toe tappin’, booty shakin’ and bakin’ ruckus!”

Playing together for over a decade, Natti Love Joys is composed of lead singer and keyboardist Sonia Abel-Allen, a London-born musician, and bassist and backup vocalist Tony Allen.

In addition to their decade of reggae music performance, the pair boasts other quirky yet impressive accomplishments. Allen was previously a bassist for famous reggae group The Congos, and performed in the movie Jamdown, which has been called “the holy grail of reggae movies.”

Abel-Allen’s original song “All I Can Say” was included in the Xbox game Saint’s Row. Together, Natti Love Joys has opened for many famous musical acts, including Joan Jett, The Clash, and The Ramones. Heard of any of them?

Committed to bringing reggae to the Southeast, the duo hosts the annual Camp Reggae Festival, which brings three straight days of reggae music and Jamaican food and drink in the woods of Tennessee.

This weekend, Natti Love Joys will be performing their signature mix of Bob Marley covers, reggae versions of R&B hits, and original roots reggae. They will be accompanied by local reggae band, Mayor Iguana.

Natti Love Joys

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Frequency Arts

1804 E. Main St.

facebook.com/frequencyarts