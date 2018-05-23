A true hip hop festival at Ziggy’s this Friday

There are a lot of things in your life that you’ll have too much of. Too many carbs, too much creamer in your coffee, too many pairs of shoes in your backseat (oh, is that just me..?)

But one thing you can never overindulge in? Music. Pile it on and turn it up as you can’t overdose on good music.

Piling it on with some of the greatest hip-hop acts in Chattanooga is the Music Box @ Ziggy’s this Friday night.

Starting at 9 p.m. and stretching into the early hours of the morning, acts like Mad Salvy, 423KidK, Orion Hunter, Justice, Kreative Music Group, Thermo, Beekman and Master will have you feeling the beat like never before as they put on the Summer 2K18 Hip-Hop Festival.

In the back room at Ziggy’s, known simply as the Music Box, lose yourself in the collection of hip-hop and R&B as the Chattanooga locals tear it down. Tickets to this kind of show should cost you an arm, a leg, and maybe another arm, but Ziggy’s has you covered on a sick price with even sicker sounds.

Kick off the summer with some damn good music and even better beer. Don’t miss out.

