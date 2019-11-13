A Truly Spectacular Musical Holiday

The annual Chattanooga Music Club will host its annual Holiday Spectacular this coming Tuesday at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

The free event will feature Dr. Patrick Scott performing on the Mighty Austin Organ, with the UTC Chattanooga Singers and the sixty-piece UTC Symphony orchestra joining the organist on stage. The symphony consists of UTC students, staff, and professional musicians from all over the region.

The UTC Chattanooga Singers will sing a cappella works as well as major works alongside the full orchestra. Dr. Scott’s experience in music is vast, as he has worked all over the Southeast educating and playing the organ.

In memory of musical force Dr. Glenn Draper, donations to the Chattanooga Music Club’s Evelyn Gibbs Performance Fund can be made at the door. Dr. Draper blessed others through music by founding the Chattanooga Singers. His legacy will be continued through the support of Chattanooga citizens and fellow music enthusiasts.

It will be truly spectacular as it kicks off the holiday season in the biggest showcase ever presented from the Chattanooga Music Club.

The event is open seating, no tickets required.