Acoustic Music At Its Best This Friday At Nightfall!

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived free summertime music series, will present a great night of acoustic music during this Friday’s Virtual show starting at 7pm with local bluegrass legends the New Dismembered Tennesseans followed at 7:20 by The Accidentals as headliner (replacing the previously announced Kate Lee & Forrest O’Connor).

Recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain, the show will be streamed from 7:00-8:00pm on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual July 10 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Honoring the musical legacy of Fletcher Bright’s beloved Dismembered Tennesseans which began playing together in 1945, the New Dismembered Tennesseans will perform their old-time and bluegrass favorites from 7:00-7:20. Now including Fletcher Bright’s granddaughter, Eleanor, the band combines new and original members to play the music that honors the band's past and carries it into the future.

Headlining the show with a 40-minute set from 7:20-8:00 pm will be Michigan-based, The Accidentals. They are a multi-instrumental songwriting power trio that perform an eclectic blend of indie folk, pop, bluegrass, rock, classical, and other genres. Having had a very busy 2019 with over 200 days of touring and countless festival appearances, the band is busy working on a much anticipated 2020 release. Other projects including composing and playing tracks for bands like BTS and Keller Williams, scoring an indie film, teaching workshops and playing alongside symphonies, has kept this band at its creative capacity.

Pop Matters Magazine says, “you can’t define The Accidentals by comparison to any one band”, comparing them to a mash up of influences including, Decemberists, Avett Brothers, Beatles, and Brandi Carlile. NPR calls them “some of the most compelling songwriters of our time.”

Tune in during the live Nightfall webcast at 7pm each week to also participate in a Nightfall trivia question between sets for a chance to win some Nightfall prizes such as a commemorative t-shirt, sponsor swag, a case of Mich Ultra and hand sanitizer from Lass & Lion!

Virtual shows will continue each Friday night at 7pm in June and likely July. Organizers are hopeful that there may be some live shows possible late in the season for potential August or September shows.

Look for the latest news about Nightfall, check out our “Flashback” Playlists or support Nightfall through purchasing a 2020 commemorative t-shirt at nightfallchattanooga.com.