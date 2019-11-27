Add More Cheer To Black Friday This Year

There is nothing better than the day after Thanksgiving. Why, you ask? Because to a lot of people, it is basically Christmas every day from there on out.

And what better way to kick off the holiday season than bonfires, live music, fireworks, and more? All of this is happening this Friday at “Holiday Cheer at the Pier” at Ross’s Landing.

Grab your friends and your mittens for a night of sipping hot cider around the fire and jamming to Mike Key Entertainment. Mike Key is considered one of the top DJ services since 1989 and are located here in Chattanooga as well as a few other cities in Tennessee.

The party doesn’t start until the DJ gets there. Lighting, lasers, and karaoke are what they do best. You can bet the top hits of the year and all your favorite Christmas music will be floating through the air. You won’t be able to resist jumping out of your seat and groovin’ along to the sweet sounds of the holidays.

Aside from the music, there is a little something for all ages to enjoy. Ample food vendors like Adelle’s Creperie and Dolly’s Smokehouse will be there keeping everyone warm from the inside out. The kids will rejoice at the inflatable soccer field and the face painting station. And everyone loves a good firework show which starts at 8:15p.m.