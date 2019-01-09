Adriana Lecouvreur Live At The Met

It’s a lush valentine for your eyes and ears—18th-century passion set in a working replica of a Baroque theater. For the first time at the Met, soprano Anna Netrebko sings the title role of Adriana Lecouvreur, the great French actress in love with the military hero Maurizio, sung by tenor Piotr Beczala.

Gianandrea Noseda conducts Cilea’s tragedy, which Sir David McVicar directs. The cast also features Anita Rachvelishvili as the Princess of Bouillon, Adriana’s rival for Maurizio’s affections, and baritone Ambrogio Maestri as Michonnet.

“A pinnacle of a lifetime of opera-going…Anna Netrebko is the ultimate diva” (Observer) in the title role of the real-life actress who intrigued 18th-century audiences with her on- and offstage passion.

Beczała is “in sterling form” (Financial Times), while mezzo-soprano Rachvelishvili is “stupendous” (New York Times). The engrossing new staging helps transport viewers to a world where Adriana Lecouvreur actually lived and loved.

Whether you love opera or are just wanting to get your feet wet (so to speak), The Met: Live in HD is a great way to experience world-class opera right here in town. Come see for yourself this Saturday at 12:55 p.m. at either East Ridge 18 or Hamilton Place 9.