Ain't No Party Like A DKB Party

Chattanooga’s indie art house, the Palace Theater, is hosting local favorite The Dylan Kussman Band (The DKB) this Saturday for a night of mayhem.

This blues, rock, funk hybrid will be dressed up in the spirit of Halloween for the Costume Bash. You, too, should come dressed to kill. Arriving in costume gives the blessing of an $8 entry fee.

“We’re very excited to do some Halloween-themed covers,” Kussman said. “We’ve got some creepy songs lined up.”

So get your “Monster-Mash” lovin’ heart ready, because the concert promises to be the ultimate Halloween party.

The DKB plays original songs and is inspired by Lou Reed, Chuck Brown and the Soul Searchers, Buttercup, Ryegrass, Demitasse, Los Lobos, and Otis Redding. Their music is meant to “get you dancing and sing along with,” as Kussman put it.

Kussman is an engaging storyteller ready to end the spooky season on a scary note, so you won’t want to miss this night.

Leave the candy corn home with Maw and Paw and come ready to sing along, dance, and have a blast. Doors open at 8 p.m.