All Hail New Music From DDS

Metal fans and aficionados of general music badassery and fun, rejoice! This Saturday is the day when Double Dick Slick’s highly anticipated and brilliant new EP, Hey! My Eyes Are Up Here! is scheduled for release at JJ’s Bohemia.

Reviewed recently in this journal of note, the collection of tunes is a long overdue flashback to the golden age of heavy metal, with enough humor and high energy thrown in to make anyone a grateful headbanger for an evening.

DDS will be joined by The Soggy Daisies, a mysterious group of native folk fueled by fiery chili and Mountain Dew, promising an explosive performance.

The show starts at 10 p.m. Service Sasquatch friendly. Whether you want to bang your head or not, there’ll be a whole lot of banging this Saturday at JJ’s Bohemia with Double Dick Slick.