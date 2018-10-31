“All Out Of Funk Fest” At The Stone Cup Café

Stone Cup Café on Frazier Avenue is at it again with another seasonally themed party as they present their Fall “All Out Of Funk Fest”, next Friday, November 9th from 7 p.m. until the wee hours of the morning.

The 21+ party promises campfires, s’mores, hot cocoa, coffee and funky tunes as the venue plays hosts to performances by Killakeys, Rob Baus, Dr.B and the Ease, and The River Funk Band as well as a “Silent Disco Dance Party” upstairs.

A crisp Autumn evening on Frazier avenue is just about as Chattanooga as it gets and Stone Cup is leading the way with a night of intense music and traditional cool weather fare.

More details are upcoming and tickets, a measly ten bucks for the evening, are available now through Eventbrite.

Don’t say we didn’t give you advance notice to clear your calendar.