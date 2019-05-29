Amber Fults Is Taking Over

Amber Fults has long been a force to be reckoned with. She is a young singer/songwriter from Rossville who has been both writing and performing her original works since 2005. She has been focused on making her mark in the Chattanooga area and has certainly accomplished it.

Fults commonly performs solo, using her voice and personality to bring you the full and fun-filled experience. Her music encompasses both a more modern sound as well as the old soul everyone appreciates and loves to listen to. Her influences range from Ingrid Michaelson to John Lennon and Paul McCartney. This is highlighted when Fults’ unique voice fills the room.

Fults is easy to love and even easier to listen to. Her songs focus on life, love, and finding yourself. Her debut album Center of My Heart was released in 2010 and proves that relationships can be extremely trying. She will make you feel like you are not alone and will make you laugh with her witty personality.

This Thursday Fults will be performing at the Westin’s Dorato Bar at 6:30 p.m., and if you can’t make that you’re still in luck, because she will make another appearance at The Feed Co. Table & Tavern on Friday night at 9 p.m.

If you want to enjoy the warm summer night while listening to one of the best singer-songwriters in Chattanooga, make your way to either (or both) of these shows.