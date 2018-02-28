An Engine For Musical Expression

Strength in Unity: A Concert of Musical Diversity

Looking for a musical event to attend this Saturday? How about watching a group of child performers pound out a beat on bucket drums or sing a song they wrote? This might sound unusual for a night of live music, but it’s exactly what you’ll get this Saturday at the Camp House during Expression Engine’s concert, “Strength in Unity: A Concert of Musical Diversity.”

Expression Engine is an organization based in Chattanooga’s East Lake neighborhood. The staff teaches local children many facets of musical performance, including reading music, playing instruments, singing, and songwriting. The founders of Expression Engine believe that “music is an effective avenue for developing children’s creativity and problem solving skills, and building up a strong community.”

Their concerts prove this to be true. Yes, there are funny moments where a small kid misses a note, forgets the words, or starts waving at a parent, but that’s not what makes Expression Engine a pleasure to watch. These concerts show that children, even young ones, have the ability to create something powerful.

This Saturday, Expression Engine will be joined by local musicians from a wide variety of backgrounds, from jazz to hip hop to classical. The lineup includes James Ward, Kofi Mawuko, Little Engine, Seaux Chill, Evelyn Petcher, and The Expression Engine Staff. Ranging from experienced performers to pre-kindergarten kids, the concert promises to be one of a kind.

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

thecamphouse.com