An evening with The Afternooners

What do you get when combine the vocals of Jack Johnson to the funky sounds of Vampire Weekend? You get Chattanooga’s own: The Afternooners.

This coming Wednesday, the 26th, Songbirds South is rocking our local bands with The Afternooner’s EP release party with Lenox Hills.

Band members Bryce Cronan (guitar/ vocals), Blake Harmon (drums), John Hoffman (keyboard), and Caleb Saunders (bass) create a diverse range of sounds that vary from pop, alternative rock, to reggae.

Their music is creative: rhythms change and develop as songs go on. Tracks like “I don’t Want You” and “Can’t Sleep” have unique riffs that step in and change the songs entirely. Lenox Hills, another local band, will be jamming with The Afternooners as well.

With spacious, echoing guitars and an equally mellow vibe, Lenox Hills is sure fit with their local counterparts. Both bands are sure to provide a most excellent afternoon of tunes, and you can give them both the personal sound check on soundcloud.com

The EP Release Party is 18 and up and the doors open at 8; show kicks off at 9. General admission is $10. For information on the event just visit events.songbirds.rocks.

The Afternooners EP Release Party

Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Songbirds South

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com