Another big ass Saturday in the Scenic City

It’s going to be a very busy Saturday in the Scenic City this weekend.

Starting at noon on Saturday, the Revelry Room presents the Chattanooga Girls Rock showcase. The week long summer rock camp for girls ages 10-17 culminates in this full stage performance in which the campers will present the songs they have written and demonstrate the stagecraft they have learned.

Last year’s inaugural event was standing room only so pick up your tickets now via the Revelry Room website and support a very worthwhile cause.

Later that evening the City of Chattanooga presents the Big 9 Art Bash at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. Artist meet-and-greets and interactive displays will be present with “Big 9” era jazz music in honor of the late Booker T. Scruggs. That event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now.

At 8 p.m. Ashley and the Xs take the stage at the Revelry Room as they open for Grammy winner Mike Farris.

Dr. B and the Ease are releasing their first full-length album at Mayo’s in Brainerd on Saturday. The show starts at 8 p.m. and they will be joined by Vedra and Drowning Romance.

Finally, Dream Collective with Sparky; THE Band will be performing Saturday evening at The BUS Bar located at 522 Highway 64, Ocoee. That show is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.