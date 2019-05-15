Are You Ready For Some Fire?

Have you made your Memorial Day weekend plans yet? How about combing the two, and no, we don’t mean grilling. Mark your calendar for Sunday, May 26 at Barking Legs Theater to see the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret present Rock Steady.

Fire, clowning, burlesque, acrobatics (and more) all set to No Doubt’s Rock Steady album, is sure to be a blazingly good time. The doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the fire commencing an hour later.

This is a ticketed event and only fifty tickets are available. And it will set out (which is why we’re telling you about it now). So stop what you’re doing and secure your tickets today through Eventbrite.

Go ahead. We’ll wait.

And once you’ve done that, be sure to follow the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret’s event page for ongoing updates regarding the other talent for the evening. Of which there will be plenty, we’re sure.

Easily one of Chattanooga’s hottest acts, the Fire Cabaret never fails to bring top notch entertainment you won’t find anywhere else in town.