Ashley And The Xs celebrate 4/20 at Songbirds South

There are plenty of fantastic shows coming up but one in particular stands out as “kind of a big deal.”

On Friday, April 20th, beloved locals Ashley and the Xs will celebrate 4/20 in style when they take the stage at Songbirds South Stage with Atlanta’s own Drivin’ N Cryin’.

The powerhouse band first rose to prominence in the mid-eighties, dominating Atlanta’s club scene, before becoming one of the top touring acts on the nineties, playing alongside some of the biggest names in music.

While subsequent albums and a string of EPs released in 2012 may have failed to produce any more top 40 hits, that’s hardly the only measure of success as their popularity and grueling touring schedule has never waned.

Ashley and the Xs is, of course, everyone’s favorite band that disappeared suddenly several years ago before reforming and hitting the stage and studio with a vengeance.

More popular than ever today, this show may very well be the mark of their ascendancy from regional to national act, a move long overdue.

In any case, the show promises to be 20 pounds of fun in a 10 pound sack as the hometown heroes meet the nineties legends at one of the area’s hottest new venues.