Austin Up-and-Comer Featured This Friday at Nightfall

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived free summertime music series, will present a great night of soul-driven tunes during this Friday’s Virtual show starting at 7 pm with local vocal phenom Kimmie J Soul followed at 7:20 by Sir Woman from Austin, Texas.

Recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain, the show will be streamed from 7:00-8:00 pm on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual July 17 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Sultry neo-soul singer Kimmie J Soul opens the show at 7pm with a seven-piece band to inspire, heal and uplift her listeners with feel-good music for the soul. Born in Nashville and rasied in Chattanooga, this powerful vocalist has sung with the Nashville Soul Choir and Jah-Way as well as performed backup for artists such as Kirk Franklin, Mandisa, Melinda Doolittle, and TobyMac, to name a few. Kimmie J Soul has also opened for the highly acclaimed and legendary musical group The Bar-Kays. Her set will consist of a mix of covers and originals.

Headlining the show with a 40-minute set from 7:20-8:00 pm will be Sir Woman, featuring vocalist Kelsey Wilson. Previously known for her indie pop music with Wild Child, Kelsey has co-written, sung and arranged songs on over 15 albums and musical projects spanning all musical genres. Regarding Sir Woman, she explains, “I’ve always personally connected most with funk/sou/r&b and gospel, but I’ve never made any music like that before. Initially this music wasn’t for anyone but myself, but after the first day in the studio, I knew I needed to bring Sir Woman to life. People needed to hear this music as much as I needed to make it.”

Tune in during the live Nightfall webcast at 7 pm each week to also participate in a Nightfall trivia question between sets for a chance to win some Nightfall prizes such as a commemorative t-shirt, sponsor swag, a case of Mich Ultra and hand sanitizer from Lass & Lion!

Virtual shows will continue each Friday night at 7 pm in June and likely July. Organizers are hopeful that there may be some live shows possible late in the season for potential August or September shows.

Look for the latest news about Nightfall, check out our “Flashback” Playlists or support Nightfall through purchasing a 2020 commemorative t-shirt at nightfallchattanooga.com.