Backbone Connected To The Tailbone

The backbone's connected to the tailbone

In the human body the lumbar is the area where the backbone meets the tailbone, not to be confused with the local rocking band, Lumbar Five.

You can delight in their performance with no cover charge this Saturday night at 8 p.m. at one of their favorite hangouts, Moccasin Bend Brewing Company. For a show that promises to have you moving and grooving to their familiar, yet unique beat.

This group is made up of mixture of interesting people, allowing for an assortment of musical styles to be heard throughout their soulful rock songs.

Kathy Veazey leads with stunning vocals, while also playing guitar and keyboard. Lead guitarist John Rawlston always dominates the electric guitar. In previous bands Nick Honerkamp has played the bass alongside John for years, these two sometimes join in on vocals with Kathy harmonizing with ease.

Jo Whitaker delivers a combination of jazz and rock while behind the drum set. All the way from West Africa is professional percussionist Kofi Mawuko who is known for taking over the show mid-performance.

This band has been delivering stellar performances in and around the Chattanooga area for over 15 years and together they have released two full-length albums.

Lumbar Five

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Moccasin Bend Brewing Company

3210 Broad St.

(423) 821-6392

bendbrewingbeer.com