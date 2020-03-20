Barking Legs Plans To Create A Virtual Venue

"Strange Days have found us, Strange Days have tracked us down."

I don't know how many of you have enough years under your belts to remember the Doors second LP, released in 1967 (one of the handful of records I bought the day it came out), but we are certainly now living through some of the strangest days in my lifetime.

But rest assured that the Barking Legs team is working hard to make the most of our dark days at the theater.

First of all, the theater is indeed not hosting any live events at present, but we're exploring ideas for a Virtual Venue while we can't be as live as we like. Marcus Ellsworth, Artistic Managing Director and host of The Floor-- will be updating you on this--including plans for a Virtual Floor Is Yours--in a newsletter over the next couple of days.

Also, keep your eye on the Barking Legs Facebook page for all manner of news and choice tidbits. We'll also be hearing from Barking Legs founder and executive director, Ann Law.

We're collecting photos from Barking Legs, and we would love to hear from any of you who have shots to share. Your image may well find its way onto our newly redesigned website, which we hope to roll out over the next few months.

The best way to reach us is via email, info@barkinglegs.org. Keep the faith and stay well!! We're not going away!