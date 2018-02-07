Bessie’s Big 9 Revue Valentine’s Show

The Bessie Smith Cultural Center is celebrating the spirit of Black History Month with the “Bessie’s Big 9 Revue Valentine’s Show.” The event is highlighted by the musical performance of the Eric Essix Move Trio with featured singer, Courtney Reid.

This entourage of Southern jazz, soul, and R&B begins moving with James Spraggins, acting as the trio’s heartbeat, as he rides and crashes through great drum attacks. His impressive array of percussive breaks unleashes the freedom that is jazz.

Next, Kelvin Wooten confirms their commitment to R&B with a lot of soul. His sonorous keyboard fingerings and bass guitar spread prove him master of conquering any stiff hips.

Then comes Eric Essix, the cherished, devoted front-man and body to their heart and soul, wielding the guitar with reverence. Sliding, hammering, and dealing out rhythmic solos, he pauses just long enough for the appropriate level of cheering and wooing to fill the void.

This Alabama based trio accomplishes a lot with a three-piece ensemble and it leaves a lasting impression. As stated by Essix, “My primary goal is to create and share music that I hope will uplift, inspire and MOVE others long after I am gone.”

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

bessiesmithcc.org