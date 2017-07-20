Moving beyond Nickel Creek: Sara Watkins goes solo

A couple of years ago, I had the incredible opportunity to see Nickel Creek perform live. As a pretty big bluegrass fan, I was amazed by their skill and creativity. One of the staple instruments of bluegrass is, of course, the fiddle.

Sara Watkins, best known for fiddling in Nickel Creek, has beyond mastered the fiddle and has proved to have pipes of gold. Not only that but she also plays the ukulele, guitar, and percussion. Watkins is an example of musical genius, and this Friday, you can experience this genius at the Songbirds Guitar Museum.

Watkins, as a solo artist, has released three albums, and her most recent, Young in All the Wrong Ways, was dubbed a “breakup album with myself” by Watkins herself. “I looked around and realized that in many ways, I wasn’t who or where I wanted to be,” she says.

Her new album is filled with resolve and hope for future possibilities, which makes it relatable and enjoyable to listen to. Indeed, listening to such a talented musician while surrounded by some of the finest guitars in the world is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So, keep your Friday evening free to experience the songwriting and music playing of Sara Watkins.

An Evening with Sara Watkins

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station Street

(423) 531-2473

www.songbirdsguitars.com