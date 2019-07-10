Big News For Hometown Favorites

Who do Jason Isbell, John Prine, Brandi Carlile, Elvis, and Strung Like a Horse have in common? Grammy award-winning music producer Matt Ross-Spang, that’s who.

Word out of Nashville today is that legendary producer Ross-Spang has signed on to produce and engineer Strung Like a Horse's first studio album, currently in production at the Sound Emporium in Nashville, and slated for release in 2020.

Seriously, folks…this is BIG news.

Friends and fans of one of Chattanooga’s most beloved and iconic groups have known it was only a matter of time before the quartet hit it big, and it appears the time is now. The combination of musical talent along with the gravitas of some of the most respected names in the industry all but guarantees that Clay, Eric, Tyler, and Dan will soon be moving on up to that de-luxe apartment in the sky, career-wise.

The most appropriate response I can think of is, “It’s about time boys, you’ve earned every bit of it and more.”

Look for more details including some one-on-one interviews and progress reports in upcoming issues of The Pulse.